Delhi University begins registration process for May-June 2021 semester exams

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the examinations forms for the semester examinations scheduled to be conducted in May-June 2021. The students have to submit the forms online at http://durslt.du.ac.in/DuExamForm_MJ2021/StudentPortal/Existing_Students/Login.aspx.

The last date to submit examination forms is April 30, 2021. The exams are likely to begin on May 15 in online mode.

All students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses including NCWEB students, Professional courses and Certificate/ Diploma/ Advanced Diploma/ Intensive Diploma/ Intensive Advanced Diploma have to submit the application forms for May-June 2021 semester exams.

The students are required to pay the online examination fee on the link provided by their respective faculty/ department/ college.

Students pursuing their course through the School of Open Learning (SOL), DU, will have to apply for the exams through a separate link.

Students will have to log in to the exam portal using their college name, exam roll number, name, date of birth and registered email id. Then they will have to click on the online exam link and fill up the exam form. The faculty/department/college should confirm the examination form after completing due administration formalities. A confirmation email will be sent to the student after confirmation of the form by the Faculty/Department/College.