Delhi University aspirants flock to North Campus on first Open Day

The first day of Delhi University’s open session saw a full house, with applicants from across the city — and some from other states — flocking to the university’s North Campus with queries on the admission process.

The university holds Open Days at the beginning of admission season to provide a platform for DU aspirants to clear doubts they might have on the admission process. A grievance which the parents of multiple applicants brought up was the change in weightage given to mathematics in the eligibility criteria for BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics at the last minute. Member of the admissions committee Dr Manoj Khanna also flagged issues with the procurement of documents for applying under the EWS quota. Many also said they were not receiving the OTP to log into the registration portal.