Delhi University asks HoDs to prepare question papers for open book exam mode

The Delhi University (DU) on Monday directed all heads of departments to prepare final year question papers for open book examination mode.

At a meeting convened by the Computer Science department, teachers were told to prepare two sets of papers – one for online open book examination and another for the pen-paper examination.

Those who have internet and computer or laptop will appear in online open examination in July and rest will appear in pen-paper exam for which time is not specified.

On May 14, the university announced that it will hold examinations for its final year post-graduate and undergraduate students from July 1 and in case the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak does not normalise, it will adopt the open book mode to conduct the test.

Under the open book mode of examination, the student will be able to refer books, notes and other study materials to answer the questions.

Students will sit in their homes and will download question papers for their respective course from the portal. They will upload the answers in a span of two hours.

The move has been criticised by students and teachers who termed it ”discriminatory” and said it will harm the interest of students.

In a list of guidelines issued by Dean (Examination) Vinay Gupta, it was stated that the examination branch has already started preparation for examinations for all streams and programmes and particularly the conduct of final semester/term/year students.

“This is one time measure to facilitate the final semester/term/ year students for academic session 2019-20. Further, this may please be noted that mode adopted is not an online mode, only for downloading and uploading purposes, there will be requirement of minimal internet and any latest phone will serve the purpose,” Gupta said.

Executive Council member Rajesh Jha said the decisions taken by the varsity over this issue are being taken in a very opaque and non-transparent manner.

