scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Delhi University approves new undergraduate admission process based on CUET scores

As per the new process, a central portal will be designed for admission to all colleges, and admission will be done as per the rules stated in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 10:29:33 pm
Delhi university, Delhi university admission, Delhi university common entrance exam, du admission, du common exam, CUET, New Delhi latest news, Indian ExpressAdmission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases – submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. (file)

The Delhi University’s academic council on Wednesday approved a new process to admit students to undergraduate courses based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.

As per the new process, a central portal will be designed for admission to all colleges, and admission will be done as per the rules stated in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

“The academic council has approved the guidelines framed by the standing committee for admitting students to undergraduate courses,” a member of the council said.

Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases – submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...Premium
UPSC Key-August 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One Chin...
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde we...
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...

Seats will be allocated based on a merit list, as per the guidelines issued by the university.

“Under the new system, one centraliised portal will be designed for admission to all undergraduate programs of all colleges of the university, and admission will be done as per rules and guidelines in the Common Seat Allocation System,” an official told PTI.

Students will have to make a one-time non-refundable payment towards the CSAS-2022 application fee. Candidates applying under the extracurricular activity (ECA) and/or the sports supernumerary quota will have to pay an additional fee, the official informed.

The second phase of the admission process will start after the declaration of CUET(UG) 2022 results.
A candidate will have to select programmes in which they want to take admission. They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET (UG) merit score for all the selected programmes.

In the third phase, seats will be allocated through a merit list.

If two or more candidates have the same CUET merit score, the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks (for the best three subjects of Class 12) will be given preference. If the score is still tied, the older candidate will be given preference.

The entire process will take place through a centralised CSAS portal. For admission through the sports quota, 50 per cent weightage will be given to the CUET score and the rest to a performance-based test.

A person who wishes to withdraw their admission would be charged Rs 1,000, officials said.

There will be no option to withdraw candidature once the spot admission round is announced.

As per the guidelines, multiple rounds of allocation can be conducted in case of availability of seats due to cancellation and withdrawal.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 10:29:33 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

Featured Stories

Taiwan between giants
Taiwan between giants
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the In...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
India's trade deficit surges to over $31 bn – what is trade deficit, is i...
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday ...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south
Opinion

The secret of the pan-Indian success of films from the south

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Babul Supriyo among eight new faces in Mamata Banerjee cabinet

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India
Explained

Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lanka, what it means for India

Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Ten Hag slams Ronaldo, Man Utd players for leaving game early

Ten Hag slams Ronaldo, Man Utd players for leaving game early

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement