Delhi University admissions 2020: Application process ends today, check details

Delhi University admissions 2020: The application process for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate, and doctorate courses in the University of Delhi (DU) will be closed on August 31. Those willing to apply at the university can do so at the official portal, du.ac.in till 5 pm. This is only the application process for the merit-based courses. The application process has been closed for entrance exam-based admissions.

This year, the university has adopted a single-form application form which means, any application will be eligible for every course and college. Once colleges release their cut-offs, students can apply anywhere, if they match the cut-off and other criteria. Cut-off for Delhi University is calculated based on the best four marks obtained in class 12 board exams.

Experts, however, believe that the cut-off is still expected to go high due to two reasons – much higher applications for Delhi University and a huge jump in 95 per cent scorers in board exams. Last year, 2.5 lakh students had applied for undergraduate courses at DU. This year, as on August 31, 7 am, a total of 3,49,541 applications were received by the varsity.

DU admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to website http://www.du.ac.in and click on the link titled ‘UG Registration is now open’

Step 2: Users who are already registered can enter their email address and password to log in. Applicants who haven’t registered before can click on the ‘New Registration’ link on the left-hand side.

Step 3: The registration link redirects to another page, where one is required to click on a ‘Yes’ if they have completed their 12th class from a CBSE Board, and ‘No’ if they haven’t.

Step 5: After answering the above question, candidates will be asked details about their full name, email address, mobile number, class 12 passing year, class 12 exam roll number, and school code. Some additional details are required for students who have completed their 12th class from a CBSE Board.

Step 6: After filling in the details, candidates can click on the register button at the bottom.

DU admissions 2020: Documents needed

— Passport size photograph of the applicant

— Scanned signature of the applicant

— Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth

— Self-attested class 12 mark sheet

— SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate

— OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31

— EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category

— Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates.

Students will have to pay a one-time registration fee. For merit-based courses, the fee is Rs 250. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS category, the fee is Rs 100. An additional registration fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for those applying under ECA or sports quota.

