Delhi University announces results for 2nd, 4th semester exams, check direct link

Delhi University semester result 2020: The University of Delhi declared the results for the second and fourth semester examinations that was conducted in May/ June 2020. The students can check the results through the website- du.ac.in. The university has earlier decided to cancel the first and second year semester-end exam which was held in June due to COVID-19 pandemic.

DU 2nd/ 4th semester results 2020: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the website- du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The University of Delhi (DU) will begin the 2020-2021 academic session from August 10 with online classes for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The open-book exams will be held from August 10 for final year students, amid opposition from students and teachers. They have been demanding that exams be scrapped and students are promoted on the basis of past performance and internal assessment.

The university has graded first and second-year students on the basis of their internal assessment and their performance in the previous semester.

