Delhi University announces financial support scheme, offers fee waiver up to 100%

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced fee waiver for students who hail from lower and middle-income backgrounds studying across various departments, institutes, and centers of the university.
The Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW) office at the University of Delhi (DU) has on Thursday announced the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for the academic session 2026-27 on their ‘X’ handle.
Key details of fee waiver categories
Under the scheme, financial assistance is divided into two major income brackets:
— Category I (100% fee waiver): Full-time bonafide students with an annual family income up to Rs 4 lakh are eligible for a 100% fee waiver, capped at a maximum limit of Rs 15,000.
— Category II (50% fee waiver): Students whose annual family income falls between Rs 4,00,001 and Rs 8 lakh will receive a 50% fee waiver, capped at a maximum of Rs 10 lakh.
To apply, candidates must be full-time bonafide UG or PG students studying in a Department, Institute, or Centre directly under the University of Delhi.
— Students enrolled in affiliated colleges, BTech programmes (excluding CIC), the Five-year Integrated Law Program, the School of Open Learning (SoL), and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) are not eligible.
— Students with an Essential Repeat (ER) status in any previous examination are disqualified from applying.
Applicants must submit self-attested copies of the following documents during the application process:
1. Income Certificate for FY 2025-26 issued by a competent authority (certificates signed by a notary or in the student’s name will be rejected).
2. Latest Income Tax Returns (2025-26) and PAN Cards of parents and unmarried siblings (brothers under 25 years).
3. Undertaking form available on dsw.du.ac.in.
4. Bonafide Certificate signed by the Head/Director of the respective Centre/Institute.
5. Marksheet of the last examination passed.
6. Latest fee receipt.
7. Bank Passbook or cancelled cheque displaying the student’s name, account number, and IFSC code (third-party accounts will not be accepted).
Interested students can fill out the online application form via the official portal at http://www.dsw.du.ac.in.
— Online Application Deadline: October 13, 2026.
— Offline Submission: The dates for submitting hard copies of the completed form along with supporting documents at the DSW office will be announced separately on the official website.
For queries, students can contact the DSW office via email at fss@dsw.du.ac.in.