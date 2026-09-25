Delhi University announces financial support scheme, offers fee waiver up to 100%

The last day to apply is October 13. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ representational)

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced fee waiver for students who hail from lower and middle-income backgrounds studying across various departments, institutes, and centers of the university.

The Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW) office at the University of Delhi (DU) has on Thursday announced the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for the academic session 2026-27 on their ‘X’ handle.

Key details of fee waiver categories

Under the scheme, financial assistance is divided into two major income brackets:

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— Category I (100% fee waiver): Full-time bonafide students with an annual family income up to Rs 4 lakh are eligible for a 100% fee waiver, capped at a maximum limit of Rs 15,000.