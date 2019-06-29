Delhi University admissions: ‘Unprecedented rush’ on day 1 of admissions, many seats filled

Despite having 99% cut-off for Political Science, Hindu College filled 72% of its seats to the course Friday, the first day of admissions after the first cut-off list. Breaking the trend of the past few years where admissions remain slow on the first day, several top DU colleges saw heavy traffic this year.

Hindu College has 43 seats for Political Science, of which 31 had filled Friday. Overall, the college saw 310 admissions – most in Political Science and Physics. Last year, the college admitted 172 students on the first day. “Despite the 99% cut-off, we saw many people seeking admission in Political Science, which was quite astonishing. Several students who had come to take admission today had a 100% ‘best of four’ percentage,” said Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava, adding that there may not be a second cut-off for the course.

Kirori Mal College saw 368 admissions, with Political Science (128) and History (55) being the most popular. “This is very high for the first day. Usually, it is in double digits. It’s also interesting that most of the admissions were of students from CBSE and none from UP or Bihar boards… This is probably because CBSE has given very high marks in Class XII,” said Sunil Singh, admission committee convenor at KMC.

Ramjas College saw around 300 admissions, compared to 125 last year. “Political Science and BA Programme are the most popular courses till now,” said principal Manoj Khanna.

SRCC saw around 260 admissions on day one, up from 189 last year. Roughly 200 admissions took place in B.Com (H) and around 60 in Economics. Hansraj College, however, did not see as many admissions. A total of 168 admissions took place Friday, of which the highest (21) were in History.

LSR College principal Suman Sharma, who was camping in college late into the night trying to finish admissions, said there was an “unprecedented rush” and that it was “across all departments”. Till 10.30 pm, over 300 admissions had taken place and students were still in queue.

Kamala Nehru College saw 143 admissions, with Sociology and Geography gaining the most traction.

Several students, like Srishti Parihar who had come to take admission in Economics at LSR, said they had trouble downloading the admission form from the university website. However, DSW Rajeev Gupta said the problem only occurred in the morning, and was fixed afterwards.

(With inputs from Ashna Butani & Ananya Tiwari)