Delhi University admissions: Top courses available for students who scored in 80s and below

DU admissions 2020: First cut-off released

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced its first cut-off list on October 10. The ever-soaring cut-offs to the central university have reached its peak this year. For top courses including BA (H) Economics, BA (H) political science, and BA (H) psychology have reached 100 per cent. However, all is not lost for students who have scored in their 80s. Even under the first cut-off, there are colleges which are offering courses to 80-something scorers.

First, to understand one’s marks, it is important to know how the university calculates the percentage. The cut-off of minimum marks required are not the exact marks obtained in class 12 but it is based on the best of four formulae. The best of four, as a thumb-rule, would mean one language course and three highest marks obtained in class 12. But for each subject, there is a requirement of one or two subjects in the best of four. For instance, for admission to BA (H) English, marks obtained in the English language are required. For subject-specific formulae, one can refer to the brochure available at du.ac.in.

Here is a list of courses available to students who have their best-of four marks in 80s –

BA (H) Geography

— Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 80%

— Swami Shardhanand College – 88%

BA (H) Hindi Patrikarita

— Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 73%

— Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 86%

— Ram Lal Anand College – 85%

— Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 82%

BA (H) Hindi

— Aryabhatta College – 80%

— Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College – 85%

— Bhagini Nivedita College – 72%

— Bharati College – 78%

— College of Vocational Studies – 79.5%

— Daulat Ram College (W) – 84%

— Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 88%

— Deshbandhu College – 80%

— Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 84%

— Dyal Singh College – 83%

— Gargi College – 82%

— Indraprastha College for Women – 86%

— Janki Devi Memorial College – 85%

— Kalindi College – 85%

— Kamla Nehru College – 82%

— Lakshmibai College – 82%

— Maharaja Agrasen College – 86%

— Maitreyi College – 82%

— Mata Sundri College for Women – 73%

— Motilal Nehru College – 82%

— Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 76%

— PGDAV College – 77%

— Rajdhani College – 86%

— Ram Lal Anand College – 83%

— Ramanujan College – 83%

— Satyawati College (evening) – 80%

— Satyawati College – 84%

— Shaheed Bhagat Singh College – 84%

— Shivaji College – 84%

— Shyam Lal College – 86%

— Shyam Lal College (evening) – 88%

— Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women – 76%

— Sri Aurobindo College – 79%

— Sri Aurobindo College (evening) -78%

— Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 80%

— Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College – 85.5%

— Sri Venketeswara College – 85%

— Swami Shardhanand College – 80%

— Vivekanad College -78%

— Zakir Husain Delhi College – 80%

— Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 79%

BA (H) History

— Bhagini Nivedita College – 78%

— Bharati College – 81%

— Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 86%

— Ram Lal Anand College – 88.5%

— Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 88%

— Satyawati College – 89%

— Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women – 84.5%

— Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 88%

— Vivekananda College – 85%

— Zakir Husain Delhi College – 86%

BA (H) Political Science

— Bhagini Nivedita College – 80%

— Bharati College – 89%

— PGDAV College (evening) – 88%

— Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 89%

BCom

— Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 86%

— Bhagini Nivedita College – 87%

BA Programme (English + Economics)

— Department of Germanic and Romance Studies – 88%

— Motilal Nehru (evening ) college – 85%

— PGDAV (Evening) College – 85%

— Satyawati College (evening) – 84%

— Shivaji College – 89%

— Zakir Husain Deli College (evening) – 88%

B.A Programme (English + History)

— Deshbhandhu College – 86%

— Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 88.50%

— Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 85%

— PGDAV College (evening) – 85%

— Satyawati College (evening) – 84%

— Sri Aurobindo College (evening) – 87%

— Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 88%

B.A Programme (English + Political Science)

— Motilal Nehru College (evening) – 85%

— PGDAV (evening) college – 85%

— Satyawati College (evening) – 85%

— Sri Aurobindo College (evening) – 87%

— Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 88%

