At Delhi University, 3-4 times more students than seats in some colleges

Over-admission has not been limited to prominent Delhi University (DU) colleges this year as several lesser-known colleges have also seen more students joining than the number of seats on offer, a DU panel report that assessed multiple undergraduate programmes reveals.

The most staggering case is that of BA (Honours) History at Dyal Singh College. With a capacity of 77 seats, the college had set a relatively low cut-off at 94 per cent for unreserved seats. The report records 327 admissions to the programme, more than four times the number of seats.

There appear to be two sets of courses for which the findings reflect a high number of over-admissions — popular courses in top-choice colleges and popular courses for which lesser-known colleges had set lower cut-offs.

For instance, in the case of BA (Honours) Political Science, Hindu College had set a 100 per cent cut-off for unreserved seats and still admitted 146 students against 49 seats. Ten colleges had a cut-off of over 99 per cent for the programme.

Bhagini Nivedita College, a rural college in Najafgarh, had set one of the lowest cut-offs for the popular programme, at 80 per cent for unreserved seats, and admitted 132 students against 58 seats. PGDAV Evening College set an 88.5 per cent cut-off and admitted 185 students against 56 seats; Kalindi College had a 93 per cent cut-off and admitted 250 students against 154 seats.

For B.Com (Honours), 15 colleges set the first cut-off at 99 per cent. Here too, lesser-known colleges which set lower cut-offs for the course seem to have seen major over-admissions. With a 97 per cent cut-off, the College of Vocational Studies admitted 263 students against 96 seats. Zakir Husain Evening College set a 94 per cent first cut-off for the programme and had 132 admissions against 78 seats.

A nine-member committee had been constituted in the DU to examine admission-related issues such as distribution across education boards and over-admissions to suggest an “alternative strategy for optimal admissions in undergraduate courses”. The Indian Express reported that the panel recommended DU adopt a common entrance test, flagging unequal opportunities in the cut-off process for students of different boards.

Among the data sets that the committee had examined were the courses with the highest number of admissions till the time of compilation of the report. The data set covers 47,306 admissions against the first three cut-off lists.

Other popular courses which have seen over-admission in popular colleges are Physics at Miranda House (232 against 86 seats) and Hindu College (210 against 79 seats); Chemistry at Miranda House (184 against 78 seats) and Hindu College (144 against 79 seats); and Mathematics at Hindu College (185 against 49 seats).

The report noted “significantly low” admissions over the years in seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes and in languages. “The committee was of the considered view that applicants may be constructively encouraged to opt for such courses by optimally highlighting their relevance and qualitative importance,” it stated.