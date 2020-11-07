DU admissions: Fifth and final cut-off today, here’s how to secure a seat

Du 5th cutoff at du.ac.in (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/Representational)

Today might bring the last chance for admission to undergraduate courses at the University of Delhi (DU) for the session 2020-21. The university will be announcing the fifth and final cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today. A special cut-off can be expected in case seats are left vacant. So far, 65,393 of the total 70,000 seats have been filled under the four cut-off lists. Going by the number it seems like the special cut-off might not be needed this year. The exact situation will be known once admissions against fifth cut-off are closed.

Students who have not yet secured a seat might get a chance today as since the last two cut-offs, the required marks have been seeing a slight dip. The marks for cut-off are decided based on the best of four criteria in which the highest marks of class 12 board exams are counted. The best of four criteria based on subjects changes as in some courses having a certain subject till class 12 is required. Here is a look at the best of four criteria for each UG course.

Along with the undergraduate admissions, the cut-off for NCWEB will also be released today. This would be the third list for NCWEB. Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) of DU is a unique system where women candidates are allowed to attend classes on Saturdays without attending full-time college.

The entire process for NCWEB and regular courses are being held online this year. The cut-off list will be put on the college, and university websites. Students can go to their respective logins and check the course they are eligible for. Students need to apply for the course online. The application will be approved by the principals. Thereafter a fee payment link will open. Students need to pay fee to reserve their seat. Admission against the fifth list will be open from November 9 to November 11. The new session will begin from November 18, as per the schedule.

