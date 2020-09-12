Delhi University admissions: Application form edit option begins

DU admissions: Students can edit their form at du.ac.in (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representational)

Delhi University admissions: The University of Delhi (DU) has opened the application edit process for its undergraduate aspirants. Candidates who wish to add their board exam marks or make any edit in their registration form can do so till October 5. Currently, the option is available only for students who had applied for undergraduate courses. The window will open for postgraduate applicants as well, however, the dates for the same are not yet announced.

Candidates cannot change their registered email ID, mobile number, gender, a category in personal section, entrance or ECA or sports sections, as per the official notice. While starting its registration process, DU had said that students whose board exam results are not released yet due to the pandemic can register and they will get a second chance to upload marks.

Delhi University admissions: How to make changes

Step 1: Visit the undergraduate portal

Step 2: Log-in at student log-in using credentials

Step 3: A pop-up window will come up informing about the fields that cannot be edited, read carefully and click proceed

Step 4: Edit the details or upload any certificate

Step 5: Click on next, confirm and re-confirm details

Step 6: Press continue and submit

This year, DU received 3,53,717 applications for undergraduate courses – a rise of almost a lakh from last year. This is the highest number of registrations in the past three years. Among the total, 1.81 lakh applicants are boys, 1.72 lakh are girls. Further, around 60 per cent of the applicants are from outside Delhi. At 1,42,526, those from Delhi make up 40.2 per cent of the applicants.

This year’s admission process has many changes including a single-form application, which means that students will have the chance to decide on the courses or colleges they are eligible to apply for, once the cut-off is released.

This year, the application filled by students will act as a single form and they will be eligible for admissions to any course or college they qualify as per merit. This is expected to bring down the internal transfers of students who cancel admission to one college, making seats up for grabs in the second cut-off lists without a decline in the cut-off marks.

