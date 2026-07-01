Delhi University Admissions: 65,343 apply for round 1; which were the top colleges last year?

The University of Delhi has received 65,343 registrations for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session under the first phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The registrations were recorded till Monday.
The first phase is open to candidates who appeared in CUET UG 2026 and want to seek admission to Delhi University. Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges will be based entirely on CUET UG 2026 scores, subject to course-specific eligibility criteria.
Candidates have to register on the CSAS portal using their CUET UG 2026 application number. This year, Delhi University has introduced API Setu integration, through which details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, photograph, and signature are automatically fetched to reduce errors during registration.
The registration fee has been kept at Rs 250 for candidates belonging to the unreserved, OBC-NCL and EWS categories. SC, ST, and PwBD candidates have to pay Rs 100 as a one-time, non-refundable fee.
After Phase-I closes, the university will begin Phase II, where candidates will fill in their programme and college preferences. They will also have to map their CUET test papers with the subjects studied in Class 12. Only the language and domain papers corresponding to subjects passed in Class 12 will be considered while calculating eligibility and admission scores. The Phase II schedule is expected to be announced soon.
Delhi University data released during the previous admission cycle showed that the most sought-after colleges remained largely unchanged. Shri Ram College of Commerce emerged as the most preferred college, attracting 38,795 first-preference applications. It was followed by Hindu College with 31,901 first-choice applications, Hansraj College with 15,902, St. Stephen’s College with 12,413 and Miranda House with 11,403.
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Among courses, BCom (Hons) remained the biggest attraction, receiving nearly 19.91 lakh programme preferences across colleges. It was followed by BCom, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, and BA (Hons) History. When only first-choice programme preferences were considered, BCom (Hons) again topped the list, followed by BA (Hons) Political Science, BSc (Hons) Zoology, BTech (Mathematics and Humanities) and BCom.
The university’s data also showed that the History and Political Science combination was the most preferred BA programme combination, followed by Economics with Political Science and English with Economics. Humanities programmes accounted for the highest share of student preferences, ahead of commerce and science courses.
Meanwhile, Delhi University has also announced the next schedule for postgraduate admissions under CSAS-PG 2026. The correction window and mid-entry facility will remain open from July 2 to July 4.
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The third seat allocation list will be released on July 6. Candidates allotted seats will be able to accept them between July 6 and July 9, while the last date to pay the admission fee is July 11. Applicants using the mid-entry option will be considered only for programmes where seats remain vacant.