Delhi University Admissions: 65,343 apply for round 1; which were the top colleges last year?

The University of Delhi has received 65,343 registrations for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session under the first phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The registrations were recorded till Monday.

The first phase is open to candidates who appeared in CUET UG 2026 and want to seek admission to Delhi University. Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and over 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges will be based entirely on CUET UG 2026 scores, subject to course-specific eligibility criteria.

Candidates have to register on the CSAS portal using their CUET UG 2026 application number. This year, Delhi University has introduced API Setu integration, through which details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, photograph, and signature are automatically fetched to reduce errors during registration.