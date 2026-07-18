Delhi University Admissions 2026: DU makes 21,000 extra allocations; 66,251 accept seats

The University of Delhi (DU) has made 21,409 extra undergraduate seat allocations in the first round of admissions this year, taking the total number of allotments to 93,033 against 71,624 available seats. The university said the decision was based on admission trends from the past four to five years to ensure that seats do not remain vacant.
According to DU, the over-allocation strategy has been used only for colleges and courses where seats usually remain vacant after multiple admission rounds. No extra allocations were made for high-demand colleges or programmes such as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Economics (Honours) and Psychology (Honours), where seats are typically filled in the first round.
Within a day of the first allocation list being released, 66,251 candidates had accepted their allotted seats. Of these, 6,826 applications had reached the “Approved by Principal” stage, while 896 candidates had completed the admission process by paying the required fees.
The university also said 5,141 candidates secured their first preference in the initial round. Overall, 2,18,284 candidates registered on the CSAS portal, while 2,08,043 completed Phase II by submitting their programme and college preferences. The allocation exercise considered 1.59 crore unique programme-college preferences.
Candidates can accept their allotted seats till 11:59 pm on July 18. Colleges will verify and approve applications, following which candidates can complete fee payment. Those seeking a higher preferred course or college can opt for the upgrade option. The second allocation list will be released on July 25, while the new academic session will begin on July 28.
Meanwhile, the Delhi University Sports Council has announced that sports quota trials for undergraduate admissions will be held from July 29 to August 3 across different venues in Delhi. Candidates must report with their CSAS application form, valid identity proof and appropriate sports kit.
(With PTI inputs)