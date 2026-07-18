Delhi University Admissions 2026: DU makes 21,000 extra allocations; 66,251 accept seats

The University of Delhi (DU) has made 21,409 extra undergraduate seat allocations in the first round of admissions this year, taking the total number of allotments to 93,033 against 71,624 available seats. The university said the decision was based on admission trends from the past four to five years to ensure that seats do not remain vacant.

According to DU, the over-allocation strategy has been used only for colleges and courses where seats usually remain vacant after multiple admission rounds. No extra allocations were made for high-demand colleges or programmes such as Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Economics (Honours) and Psychology (Honours), where seats are typically filled in the first round.