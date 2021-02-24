Delhi University admissions 2021 to be 50% on CUCET, 50% on board marks

With a common entrance test for admissions to central universities on the cards, Delhi University is considering an admission process based 50 per cent on the Central University Common Entrance Test and 50 per cent on board results.

DU vice-chancellor PC Joshi is part of the committee set up by the central government “to consider the issue (of) holding common entrance test at the undergraduate level only from the next academic year in central universities to provide a single platform for admission”.

Read | DU panel makes recommendations for 4-year programme with exit options

“The centre is coming out with the CUCET, for which several committee meetings have been held and it will be finalised shortly. Once that is done, we will be having weightage for both CUCET and board examinations with 50 per cent for each,” he said.

Delhi University admissions are characterised by sky-high cut-offs every year. Last year, Lady Shri Ram College for Women had 100 per cent cut-offs for three programmes, and 30 courses across colleges had cut-offs over 99 per cent. The common entrance test is expected to ease out the unevenness of the common cut-off system, which is caused by different school education boards following different systems of scoring students.

In 2019, the first cut-off list for DU admissions had been released in the month of August.