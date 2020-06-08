Delhi University admissions 2020 portal starts: Helplines launched, application form soon

Delhi University releases helpline numbers at du.ac.in (Representational image) Delhi University releases helpline numbers at du.ac.in (Representational image)

The University of Delhi (DU) has kickstarted the official website for admissions to the upcoming batch of 2021. The registration form which was expected to release today is not out yet. The university has released several email addresses and phone numbers to resolve admission-related queries of students. Further, the date of starting the admissions will be announced soon, the varsity informed,

Earlier, talking to indianexpress.com, Shobha Bagai had said that while the university is likely to conduct the admission process online amid the COVID-19 precaution measures, however, the varsity is also devising a plan to reach out to all students which might need measures beyond just going online and that is making the admission process delay a bit. The exam dates are not yet announced but the official website reads that the registration process will begin soon.

The helpline numbers for merit-based undergraduate admissions are – 9650232137, 9582756236, 7290806670, and entrance-based UG admissions, students can contact at 9149002539 and 9953634922. Postgraduate, MPhil and PhD admissions related queries will be addressed at 9654450932, as per the official notice. The helplines will be active from 10 am to 5 pm. Students can also raise their queries via emails. For undergraduate admissions, students can contact at undergraduate2020@admission.du.ac.in and at pg2020@admission.du.ac.in for postgraduate admissions.

Meanwhile, the varsity cannot release the cut-off list before the CBSE result is out, as per the High Court. CBSE class 12 result is expected by July-end or beginning of August, as per the minister of HRD. Thus, the application form can be expected to release in June itself to ensure enough time for filling application form and processing merits.

If experts are to be believed, the merit-based cut-off this year is expected to go higher as the number of applications will increase considering students who had applied for foreign varsities are also considering studying in India due to the pandemic.

Last year, over 2.58 lakh applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at the varsity. From last year onwards, DU also conducts entrance exams through National Testing Agency (NTA), the dates of which are also yet to be announced.

