Delhi University admissions 2020: Nearly 2 lakh registrations in 4 days, applications likely to go higher than last year

Delhi University Admissions 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) has already received nearly two lakh applications for admissions to the 2020-21 batch within four days of the opening of the registration portal. As of June 24 (11.30 am), a total of 1.81 lakh candidates have applied so far. Most of the applications have been received for UG courses, with as many as 1,31,710 applications. Read more on eligibility criteria, entrance test.

Within a few hours of opening of the portal, the varsity had received a total of 25,889 applications. The application process began at 5 pm on June 20 and by 10:15 pm on the same day, as many as 19,543 applications were received for undergraduate courses, followed by 5889 for postgraduate courses and 457 for PhD courses.

Last year, nearly 2.5 lakh applications were received by DU. This year, with such high response, the number is expected to increase from last year. One of the reasons can also be that students who were earlier considered to take admissions in foreign countries are taking also applying at Indian universities. The application process will remain open until July 4. Those who have not yet applied can do so at du.ac.in.

Among all UG, PG, PhD courses, most applications are from unreserved category candidates followed by OBC candidates. In the UG category, 28,973 have applications from unreserved category candidates followed by 5061 from OBC, 4350 in SC, 762 in ST, and 637 in the EWS category. For PG admissions, a total of 43,799 applications are received of which 8906 are from unreserved and 2688 from OBC category candidates. For PhD, 5647 students have applied in a total of which only 535 have paid the application fee. Most applications from unreserved students at 238.

This year, the university has made a lot of changes in the application process. Among major one, there will be no deduction of marks on changing streams to get admission to BA courses, there will not be any trials for ECA, the entire process will be held online and among others.

