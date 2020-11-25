Delhi University admissions 2020: NCWEB 5th cut-off released

DU admissions: Check cut-off list at du.ac.in (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representational)

The University of Delhi (DU) released the fifth cut-off list for admission to Non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) colleges and courses. Candidates can seek admissions to BA and BCom courses under the fifth list. Those who score equal to or more than the cut-off can apply for the course at du.ac.in. The application process has gone entirely online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The admissions against this list will begin from 10 am on November 26 and will continue till 5 pm on November 28 at respective teaching centres, as per the official notice by the varsity. NCWEB is non-collegiate education for women by DU in which classes are held on Saturdays and Sundays.

NCWEB 5th cut-off: BCom

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 58%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 60%

Aryabhatta College – 67%

Bharti College – 70%

College of Vocational Studies – 67%

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College – 72%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 68%

JDM College – 72%

Jesus and Mary College – 78%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 68%

Lakshmi Bai College – 69%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 71%

Motilal Nehru College – 67%

PGDAV College – 68%

Rajdhani College – 71%

Ramanujan College – 74%

Satywati College – 70%

SPM College – 71%

Sri Aurobindo College – 65%

Vivekananda College – 74%

Miranda House – 85%

NCWEB 5th cut-off: BA Economics + Political Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 57%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 57%

Bharati College – 75.5%

College of Vocational Studies – 67%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 69%

JDM College – 74%

Jesus and Mary College – 77%

Kalindi College – 75%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 72%

Lakshmibai College – 72%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 73%

Mata Sundri College – 72%

Motilal Nehru College – 67%

PGDAV College – 65%

Rajdhani College – 76%

Ramanujan College – 71%

SGGSC of Commerce – 72%

Vivekananda College – 74%

NCWEB 5th cut-off: BA History + Political Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 57%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 60%

Bharati College – 75%

College of Vocational studies – 67%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 74.5%

JDM College – 73%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 68%

Lakshmibai College – 74%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 73%

Motilal Nehru College – 66%

PGDAV college – 68%

Rajdhani College – 76.75%

Ramanujan college – 70%

Satyawati College – 70%

Vivekananda College – 75%

