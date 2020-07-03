Delhi University admissions 2020: Application process to close tomorrow, over 4 lakh registered

DU admissions 2020 open at du.ac.in till July 4 (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) DU admissions 2020 open at du.ac.in till July 4 (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

DU admissions 2020: The registration process for admission to the University of Delhi (DU) will be closed tomorrow – July 4. The number of applications has already exceeded that of last year’s. This year, for the undergraduate courses alone, as many as 2,81,950 or over 2.83 lakh students have registered, however, of these only 1.59 lakh students have submitted the entire application form along with fee for UG courses. The total number of registrations this year is 4,04,315 including postgraduate and MPhil courses.

This is a rise from that of last year. This year, experts believe the competition for admission to prestigious colleges will be tougher since the students who had earlier planned to go abroad would also apply to Indian colleges. The exact impact of this would be known later at the time of cut-off for DU. Those students who have not applied yet can do so at du.ac.in.

DU admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘admissions 2020’

Step 3: Click on UG/PG or MPhil PhD portal 2020 – based on course you wish to apply for

Step 4: You will be taken to a new tab

Step 5: Click on new registration, fill details and create a log

Step 6: Verify using code

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

DU admissions 2020: Documents needed

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 marksheet

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) certificate, if applicable

EWS Certificate, if applicable

ECA/Sports categories must upload self- attested copies of the requisite certificates

DU admissions 2020: Fee

Students will have to pay a one-time registration fee. For merit-based courses, the fee is Rs 250. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS category, the fee is Rs 100. An additional registration fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for those applying under ECA or sports quota. For the entrance-based course, a fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. For reserved category candidates, entrance-fee is Rs 300. In case a student wishes to cancel their admission, they will have to pay Rs 1,000.

This year, the entire process will be held online for which DU has announced several major changes. Starting this year, no marks will be deducted for candidates changing stream to join the BA programme. There will not be any trials for students under the ECA category. Those who used to take admission in the sports quota will be selected based on exams and awards etc instead of a trial. The varsity has also introduced two new courses at the postgraduate level — MSc Biophysics and Masters in Journalism.

