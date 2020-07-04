Delhi University admissions 2020: Last date extended, 4.77 lakh registrations received

Delhi University admissions are still open at du.ac,.in (Representational image) Delhi University admissions are still open at du.ac,.in (Representational image)

DU admissions 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced an extension to the last date of its registration process. The DU registration process was to close on July 4, however, now it will be extended till July 18, 2020. Those who have not applied yet can do so at the official website, du.ac.in.

The university claims that the extension is being provided because of the delay in the results of CBSE class 12 exams and postponement of JEE and NEET exams. The varsity has so far received 3,25,946 registrations for undergraduate courses alone. As many as 1,28,833 students have registered for postgraduate courses and 22,701 registrations have been received for the MPhil and PhD courses.

In an official statement, the varsity said, “Despite the pandemic situation (caused) due to the COVID-19, the university has received a tremendous response. The decision of extension of the registration has been taken keeping in view of the notification of the declaration of the class 12 result by CBSE and postponement of the JEE and NEET examination.”

As per the order of the Supreme Court, the CBSE will declare the result for class 12 exams by July 15. The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) had last night extended

DU admissions 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘admissions 2020’

Step 3: Click on UG/PG or MPhil PhD portal 2020 – based on course you wish to apply for

Step 4: You will be taken to a new tab

Step 5: Click on new registration, fill details and create a log

Step 6: Verify using code

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

DU admissions 2020: Fee

Students will have to pay a one-time registration fee. For merit-based courses, the fee is Rs 250. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EWS category, the fee is Rs 100. An additional registration fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for those applying under ECA or sports quota. For the entrance-based course, a fee of Rs 750 will be applicable. For reserved category candidates, entrance-fee is Rs 300.

