Delhi University admissions 2020: From English Hons to BCom – top courses still available

Delhi University admissions 2020: As the Delhi University released fourth cut-off on Saturday, admissions for most of the courses have been closed. Among the available ones, the minimum marks required for admissions still remain high, especially for top courses such as BA (H) English, BCom, BCom (H), Political science etc. Here is a look at all the top courses available at DU –

BSc (H) Mathematics

Acharya Narendra Dev College – 94.50%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College – 95.50%

Bharati College – 90%

Daulat Ram College – 99.5%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College – 95%

Deshbandhu College – 92%

Gargi College – 95%

Hindu College – 98.25%

Janki Devi Memorial College – 91%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 93.50%

Lakshmi College – 90.50%

Maitreyi College – 94.75%

Miranda House – 96.50%

Motilal Nehru College – 94%

PGDAV College – 93%

Ram Lal Anand College – 93%

Satyawati College – 93.25%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College – 94.25%

Shaheed Rahguru College of Applied Science for Women – 91%

Shyam Lal College – 93%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 92.50%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College – 95.25%

Zakir Husain Delhi College

BA (H) English

Aryabhatta College – 92.25%

College of Vocational Studies – 93%

Gargi College – 96.25%

Hansraj College – 97.50%

Lady Shri Ram College – 98.25%

Lakshmibai College – 92.50%

Miranda House – 98%

Motilal Nehru College – 93.75%

Motilal Nehru evening College – 90.50%

PGDAV College – 92%

Ramjas College – 96.50%

Satyawati College – 92.25%

Shyam Lal College – 91.50%

Sri Aurobindo College – 91.75%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College – 91.75%

Swami Shrdhanand College – 89.50%

Zakir Husain Delhi College – 92%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) – 89%

BSc Computer Science

Acharya Narendra Dev College – 94%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College – 94%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce – 93.50%

Kalindi College – 90%

PGDAV College – 93%

Ramanujan College – 93.50%

Shaheed Sukhdev College Business Studies – 96%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women – 89%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College – 95%

English + History

Daulat Ram College – 95.25%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 92.50%

Miranda House – 96.50%

Satyawati College – 89.75%

Sanskrit + Political science

Acharya Narendra Dev College – 63%

Bhaini Nivedita College – 68%

Bharati College – 78.5%

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College – 83.5%

Dyal Singh College – 90%

Janki Devi Memorial College – 85%

Kalindi College – 78.5%

Miranda House – 91.50%

Motilal Nehru College – 83%

PGDAV College – 84.50%

Sri Aurobindo College – 81%

Computer Applications + Mathematics

Indraprastha College for Women – 92.25%

Maharaja Agrasen College -92.50%

Maitreyi College – 88.50%

PGDAV College (evening) – 84%

Economics + History

Bhagini Nivedita College – 68%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College – 90.75%

Janki Devi Memorial College – 91.50%

Lady Shri Ram College for Women – 98%

PGDAV College (evening) – 84%

Satyawati College (evening) – 84.50%

Economics + Political Science –

Bhagini Nivedita College – 71%

PGDAV College (evening) – 84%

Satyawati College – 85%

Swami Shardhanand College – 83.75%

Zakir Husain Delhi College – 95%

The admission process will begin on November 2. Students will see the list of courses and colleges they are eligible for in their respective logins. They will then have to apply for the course/ college. The respective principal of the college will then approve the admission after verification. Students will, thereafter, see a link to pay fee which will only be open for a while. Once paid, the seat will be booked.

For remaining seats, a fifth cut-off list will be released next week. A total of five cut-offs are scheduled for this year’s admissions, if any seats are remaining then a special cut-off will be released.

