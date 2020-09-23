Delhi University admissions 2020: Cut-off schedule to be released soon

DU cut-off schedule to be released soon (File Photo)

Delhi University’s first cut-off list 2020: The next and most anticipated part of the University of Delhi (DU)‘s admissions – the cut-offs are expected to release from October-mid. The detailed schedule for the same will released within a day or two at the official website, du.ac.in. Cut-offs dates for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD level courses along with document verification dates will be mentioned in the list.

The cut-offs are the minimum marks needed for admission to a course. DU cut-offs are decided based on the best of four formulae. This means the highest marks obtained in the four subjects in class 12 board exams will be calculated for cut-off. The rule of cut-off changes per subject but major it includes one language subject and one or two primary subjects adopted as majors in the course opted for. For subject-specific cut-off criteria, students will have to refer to the official brochure.

St Stephen’s College has last week released its cut-off which was higher than that of last year. Following the trend of St Stephen where the highest cut-off was for BA (Hon) Economics at 99.25 per cent. This is expected to set a tone for other colleges — implying their cut-offs are also expected to go higher than last year.

Further, the number of applications for undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD/MPhil courses has seen a hike. A total of 3,53,919 students had applied for 64,000 undergraduate seats across DU. This is the highest in the past three years.

This year, DU has introduced major changes in its admission process. The varsity has decided to withdraw the policy of deducting 5 per cent marks for students who changed their stream to apply for BA courses. Further, DU has made a single form application this year; which means every student who registers with Delhi University will be considered for all courses and colleges, based on their merit.

