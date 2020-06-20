Delhi University admissions 2020 application forms likely today; list of documents needed

DU admissions 2020: Apply at du.ac.in (Express Photo By Amit Mehra / Representational image) DU admissions 2020: Apply at du.ac.in (Express Photo By Amit Mehra / Representational image)

Delhi University admissions 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to release the application form for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the coming academic session today. Students can start applying at the official website, du.ac.in. The registration process, as per reports, will be open till July 4. The official notice, however, is yet to be announced.

The entire process will be held online and in a ‘contact-less’ manner, as learnt by indianexpress.com. For merit-based admissions, students whose results are yet to be declared will be given a chance to upload their marks later. Earlier, under a meeting of the academic council, it was suggested the portal will be re-opened from July 31 to August 9 for aspirants to update their Class 12 marks. As per the tentative schedule, the first cut-off list was to be released on August 11. A total of five cut-offs will be released, however, there is no official confirmation on this yet.

While admission to over 64,000 seats will be done on the basis of merit or marks score in class 12, some of the admissions will be done through entrance exam or DUET. This exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) since 2019, for several courses including BMS, BBA, BTech, BElEd, BA MMC among others.

The registration for the DU entrance test (DUET) which is conducted in June too has been postponed this year. While DUET registrations will begin today too. The exam is likely to be held between July 1 to 15, say reports. NTA, in an official notice, had earlier assured students that they will get ample time between the announcement of the registration and exam dates to allow students time to prepare.

DU admissions 2020: Documents needed

— Passport size photograph of the applicant

— Scanned signature of the applicant

— Self-attested class 10 certificate/mark sheet containing the date of birth

— Self-attested class 12 mark sheet

— SC/ST/PwD/CW/KM Certificate

— OBC certificate in the name of the applicant issued on or after March 31

— EWS Certificate issued by SDM certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category

— Self-attested copies of sports and/or ECA certificates

In case a student does not have their mark sheet yet, they can use the printout of the result released on the website of the board and use it as a provisional mark sheet after self-attesting it. In the case of boards where the result is yet to be released, students will have to apply and ensure the submission of documents later.

This year, DU had invited suggestions from stakeholders to improve the admission process. The sections ranged from rationalising cut-offs to control over/under admissions across colleges.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the admissions cycle much behind the schedule. This is one of the most delayed admission cycles for the varsity. The admission for the previous session began on May 31, while it opened on May 15 for the 2018-19 session.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd