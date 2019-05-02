Delhi University admissions 2019: St Stephen’s College to release applications on May 6

The prospectus, application and residence forms for 2019-2020 of Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College will be available on their official website from May 6 onwards. Being a religious minority college, St Stephen’s has a separate admission process. It reserves 50 per cent seats for Christians. It also releases separate cut-offs for students from humanities, science and commerce streams. St Stephen’s College has 410 seats across 10 courses. DU’s Jesus and Mary College follows the same admission procedure.

Moreover, unlike admission to other undergraduate colleges of the Delhi University, St Stephen’s conducts a written test and an interview for candidates who clear the cut-offs.

However, the DU aspirants who wish to apply to these colleges will have to first register in the university admission portal. They will also have to pay the admission fee. Using the form number and their email ID, students can apply to both colleges. The college officials said the application will be considered invalid if the fee is not paid.

“We have an admission team which coordinates with the DU admissions committee since we have a separate application process. But it will only start once the link to university admissions is activated. In case it will not be activated by May 6, we will update on our website accordingly,” said an official from the college.

She added, “The dates this year have been changing. Earlier, it was informed that the DU applications will release by April 26, then it was shifted to May and it might change again. Students need to follow our website for the latest information.”

Talking to the indianexpress.com, admissions coordinator had earlier stated that it was highly unlikely to start the admissions by May first week.

Last year, Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College Economics (Hons) programme had seen the highest cut-off at 98.75% for commerce students; 98% for Humanities; and 97.5% for science students. For Maths (Hons), it was 90%.