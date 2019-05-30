Delhi University admissions 2019 @du.ac.in LIVE Updates: Registration link to be activated at 8 pm todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/delhi-university-admissions-2019-registration-begins-du-ac-in-live-updates-5756597/
Delhi University admissions 2019 @du.ac.in LIVE Updates: Registration link to be activated at 8 pm today
DU Admissions Form 2019, Delhi University Admission 2019 UG Courses Application Form, Registration Process LIVE Updates: Delhi University has made the online application link active on their official website - du.ac.in.
DU admissions 2019 LIVE Updates: The admission process to Delhi University for the academic session 2019-2020 begins on Thursday with the commencement of online registration for the university’s undergraduate programmes. The registration process for all courses and for students of all categories will be completely online. Admission forms will be available on the university’s online admission portal, along with information about registration details and subsequent procedures. To know about the documents needed at the time of admission, read here.
While registration for undergraduate courses begins on Thursday, for postgraduate programmes, postgraduate diplomas and M.Phil and Ph.D programmes, the process will begin only on June 3 . “The University of Delhi is considering to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are deceased/unemployed and half fee waiver to those students whose earning member is deceased in order to cover their college/university fee,” read a statement by registrar Tarun Kumar.
DU UG admissions 2019 LIVE Updates: Registration link to be activated at 8 pm, check the application process, documents needed
Technical glitches faced during DU admissions
Continuing with the trend of previous years, the first day of admissions at Delhi University was marked by technical glitches, with the portal crashing and making it difficult for students to print admission forms. Several aspirants said they weren’t able to take admission on the first day, while others had to wait for hours in the punishing heat.
DU UG admissions: Instructions to follow
The Delhi University administration has released instructions regarding the list of documents required for admissions and registration process among other instructions at the official website, du.ac.in. Students should read them first before applying for the DU admissions.
The university will also be holding ‘Open Days’ to help aspirants understand the admission process . These will be held on May 31, June 3 and June 8 at the North Campus Conference Centre and on June 4, 6, 7 and 10 at various off campus colleges.
The students who are aiming for Delhi University should keep in mind that there are lots of state, private universities available in Delhi which do not have high cut-offs. Apart from Delhi, there are renowned universities in all over India, like, Jadavpur University, Presidency University in Kolkata, University of Mumbai, Mumbai, University of Chennai, Chennai and private universities like Amity University, Ashoka University and O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonepat, Haryana, Manipal University in Jaipur, Symbiosis and FLAME in Pune, Bennett University and Shiv Nadar University in in Greater Noida, UP
