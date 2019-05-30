Delhi University admissions 2019 @du.ac.in LIVE Updates: Registration link to be activated at 8 pm today

DU admissions 2019 LIVE Updates: The admission process to Delhi University for the academic session 2019-2020 begins on Thursday with the commencement of online registration for the university’s undergraduate programmes. The registration process for all courses and for students of all categories will be completely online. Admission forms will be available on the university’s online admission portal, along with information about registration details and subsequent procedures. To know about the documents needed at the time of admission, read here.

LIVE UPDATES | Delhi University admissions 2019 @du.ac.in

While registration for undergraduate courses begins on Thursday, for postgraduate programmes, postgraduate diplomas and M.Phil and Ph.D programmes, the process will begin only on June 3 . “The University of Delhi is considering to provide full scholarships to students whose parents are deceased/unemployed and half fee waiver to those students whose earning member is deceased in order to cover their college/university fee,” read a statement by registrar Tarun Kumar.