DU’s website down, official says ‘too much load’

In spite of taking measures to make the application process smooth, the Delhi University’s website – du.ac.in — is facing technical glitches since morning. The undergraduate admission was set to begin today. However, the link for the same is unlikely to be active before 8 pm. DU admission committee chairperson Rajeev Gupta told indianexpress.com that there is a huge load on the portal and it will be sorted in some time. “We have incorporated new tech-based initiatives for making the varsity’s admissions process smoother for students. We are working on the technical side. The application link will be active by 8 pm.”

In 2016, the Delhi University made the application process for admission in UG, PG, MPhil and PhD courses completely online. That year too, the website faced major glitches. Information like the list of documents, courses available and important dates were uploaded yesterday itself. Students have been then trying to access the portal. Many took to Twitter to express anger.

Of the slew of measures to be introduced by the varsity, there will be an online calculator to ease marks calculation process. “We will add an online calculator in the DU admissions portal and mobile-applications which will calculate and inform students about their best score for the subjects they are applying for,” Gupta informed.

The open day sessions will be held in the DU’s conference centre at the North Campus on May 31, June 3 and June 8 — from 10 am to 1.30 pm. Here queries of students will be answered by DU officials. The DU will also conduct separate sessions in Kamala Nehru College, Rajdhani College, Ramlal Anand College, Zakir Hussain College and Maharaja Agrassen College on June 4, June 6, June 7 and June 10, from 10am to 1.30pm.

Delhi University will also set up a help desk in the conference centre on North Campus on May 31, June 3 and June 8 from 10am to 5pm. Colleges will set up their individual help desks on their premises.