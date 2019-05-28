DU admissions 2019: Application portal to re-open from June 16 for foreign students

Delhi University admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will re-open the website for admissions for the foreign nationals for various courses at the varsity for upcoming academic session 2019-20. For foreign nationals, the admission process will re-open from June 16 to June 25, 2019.

Foreign students who wish to apply at the DU can do so by visiting the official portal, fsr.du.ac.in. Earlier, the application process commenced from February 22, 2019. The last date to apply for MPhil, MBA and diploma courses was March 30, 2019. While the last date to apply for MBA courses and school of open learning (SOL) was March 9 and June 29, respectively.

Delhi University admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the fsr.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘sign up’, fill personal details and register

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Fill form, select course you wish to study

Step 5: Upload images

Step 6: Pay fee

For foreign nation students, the application fee is Rs 1,500.

Students need to take a print out of the application form and need to submit the hard copy of the same at ‘Foreign Students Registry, Room No. 11, first floor, conference centre, University of Delhi, Delhi-110007, India’ within 15 days of submission of the form.

Meanwhile, for Indian students, this is by far the most delayed DU admissions. Last year, the forms were released from May 15, 2019 and this year there is no official announcement on the release date yet. Based on information revealed by the sources at the varsity, the forms are expected to be released by June.

The application forms will be released after the entrance exam procedures are decided. The varsity is yet to take the call on the rules for entrance exam which will be conducted by the NTA. While the NTA officials informed indianexpress.com that the agency has given its nod to conduct DU exam, the varsity is yet to share the details regarding format, rules etc of the exam. If the rules are not decided yet the change might be implemented from next year.