Delhi University admissions 2019: Application forms to release by May 27; check how to apply, documents needed

Delhi University admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the application forms for admission to various colleges affiliated to the varsity on May 27, 2019. Talking to indianexpress.com, in charge, the standing committee on DU admissions, Rajeev Gupta said, “We are deciding the date of release of the application form. It can be on May 24, 25 or 27 (Friday, Saturday or Sunday).”

Earlier, it was reported that the DU will start its applications from April 29 which was delayed to May 15 and then again postponed to May 21. This delay has been caused despite the fact that almost all central and state education boards have announced their class 12 board exams early to ensure easy admission process.

As and when the application form is released, students will have to log-in to the official website, du.ac.in and register themselves. Students would have to keep their documents handy in order to fill in the application form. Last year, the university conducted an open day to inform students about the registration and admission process. A similar process is expected to be followed this year as well.

After registration, students will have to choose programmes and colleges they wish to apply for. The candidates have to submit the online application before the deadline, failing which the application form will be rejected.

Delhi University admissions 2019: Documents needed

Passport size photograph of the applicant. The size of the photo should be 2 inch x 2 inch (5 mm x 5 mm)

Scanned signature of the applicant

Class 10 certificate/marksheet containing the date of birth

Self-attested class 12 mark-sheet, if the result is announced (in case the mark sheet is not issued by the concerned board then the self-attested copy of the mark sheet downloaded from the respective board’s website should be uploaded).

Self-attested copy of SC/ST/OBC/PwD/KM/CW valid certificate (in the name of the candidate), if applicable or receipt of a request for category certificate issued by the competent authority (admission will not be allowed without an original certificate in the name of the candidate in any circumstances). Self-attested copies of Sports/ECA certificates, if applicable.

Based on applications submitted, students will be selected and list fo cut-offs will be released. The cut-off will be calculated on the basis of the ‘best of four’ formula wherein the average of the highest marks of any four subjects will be considered. The candidates who will meet the cut-off will be called for document verification and payment of admission fees into the respective college.