DU admissions 2019: Application forms to release after final decision on entrance exam

Delhi University Admissions 2019: The Delhi University (DU) has once again postponed the date of release of the application forms for admission to undergraduate courses at the varsity. Earlier, the exams were expected to begin early but leading to several changes in the pattern the release date kept on being delayed. The application forms will be released by June at the official website, du.ac.in.

Talking to indianexpress.com, in-charge, admissions committee, Rajeev Gupta said, “We have yet to finalise the date of the entrance exams. Once the exam conducting body finalise the date and procedure, the application form will be released online.” The varsity is deciding the procedure and other formalities for making the National Testing Agency the exam conducting body for the DU, however, a major delay in decision making might postpone the entire procedure of roping in NTA to the next academic session.

The proposal for DU’s entrance exam has been approved by the admissions committee and has reached NTA who has given a nod to the proposal. The rules for the exam will be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the academic council (AC) only after the approval will this be implemented, as per the varsity rules

“The portal for merit-based and entrance exams is same and the applications for both will begin together,” said Gupta. Meanwhile, the varsity has also released the syllabus for several entrance exams.

Last year, the DU admission forms were released by May 15, 2019. This year, despite state boards having declared their results in record time, the varsity is yet to finalise the date of release of application forms. Several new changes including an online ‘best of four’ calculator are also being implemented from this year onwards.

The best of four is calculated by keeping languages as one mandatory subject and selecting the three best-scoring subjects of the student out of the five or six subjects they have appeared for in class 12 board exams.

Sources told PTI that technical glitches are also arising during the testing process of the server, delaying the announcement of admissions. The server is in the process of undergoing testing and some problems are arising because there are many new features in the offing.

The standing committee had also suggested that there should be multiple payment gateways for students to make admissions and this is being analysed.