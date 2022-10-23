Delhi University admission round 1 ends, 72k candidates accept allotted seat

With 72,865 candidates accepting their allotted seats, the window for acceptance for the first round of admissions at Delhi University came to a close Saturday.

There are a total of around 70,000 seats open for admissions across colleges and courses in DU. In its first round, the administration made 80,164 allotments. Colleges will have till Sunday afternoon to approve or reject applications of candidates who have accepted their allotments. Once an application is approved, a candidate has to pay their fee by Monday evening to finalise their admission in this first round.

The number of candidates who have accepted their admissions in this round does not necessarily mean there will be no vacant seats for the next round of seat allotments: As the university has made 20% extra allocations for each programme in each college for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories and 30% extra allocations for SC, ST and PWD categories, there might be more acceptances in some programmes than in others amounting to 72,865 candidates. The University will release the list of vacant seats on Tuesday.

On Saturday, DU also announced it would extend one more opportunity — with conditions — to candidates from reserved categories who could not produce the correct certificates in this round of admissions after allotments. Candidates who are unable to produce certificates in the prescribed format will have their applications rejected by colleges in this round.

“All such candidates shall be considered in the Unreserved Category in CSAS Round-II subject to availability of seats in the UR category and other allocation policies subject to meeting the merit of the UR category and preference order submitted by candidates,” said Registrar Vikas Gupta.