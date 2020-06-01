Delhi University admission process likely to go online

Delhi University campus (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna) Delhi University campus (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna)

After reports of the much-awaited admission process for the University of Delhi (DU) to start from June 8, the university admissions head has said that the varsity is awaiting final approval from the authorities and will soon release the brochure and registration process details. The coronavirus pandemic had postponed the university application and the admission process.

The head of admissions, Shobha Bagai, informed indianexpress.com that endeavours are to make the entire admission process online in wake of the pandemic. Usually, at the time of application, heavy lines are queued up outside the campuses and the same is to be avoided considering the ongoing circumstances.

She informed that proper plans are in place to ensure that the registration process is accessible to all. The details will be released along with the brochure. As per the tentative dates which were circulated as part of the agenda for the academic council’s meeting on May 29, the first cut-off will be released on August 11 and application form from June 8.

Earlier, DU had invited suggestions from stakeholders to improve the admission process. The sections ranged from rationalising cut-offs to control over/under admissions across colleges. Last year, over 2.58 lakh applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at the varsity. From last year onwards, DU also conducts entrance exams through National Testing Agency (NTA) the dates of which are also yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to go ahead with open book exams. DU has announced to conduct evaluation, internships, and moderation for end-semester exams till June 12. The varsity has announced summer breaks from June 13 to June 30 and the final year exams will be held from July 1 to July 21. The new session for enrolled students will begin from August and for a fresh batch, the classes will begin in September, the varsity informed in a recent circular. This is in line with the recommendations of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

