Record DU cut-offs: 100% for three courses in LSR

Delhi University set a new admission cut-off record with its first list Saturday after the Lady Shri Ram College for Women decided on a 100% cut-off for three courses, and 30 courses across colleges had cut-offs over 99%.

Last year, the highest cut-off across all colleges was 99% for admission to the BA (Honours) Political Science programme in Hindu College. This time, the highest cut-off has reached 100% in LSR for admission to three courses — BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Economics. Last year, the college had a 98% cut-off for Economics, 98% for Political Science and 98.75% for Psychology.

LSR College principal Suman Sharma said that in the history of the college, the cut-off had never touched 100% in even one subject, let alone three. “This has happened for the first time. The cut-offs for admissions are decided by the college based on analysis of the profile and data of applicants. In addition, several other local factors like limited number of seats available in the college in different courses and past experience are taken into account. Accordingly, for this year, 100% cut-off has been fixed for some courses in the first list,” she said.

Asked if any DU college had ever declared a 100% cut-off in three subjects, DU Dean (Admissions) Shobha Bagai said, “Not that I am aware of.”

She said the reason for skyrocketing cut-offs was high scores in the school board examinations. “DU cut-off is based on the input of the school boards. If they are giving such high marks, we have no other option but to raise the cut-offs. It’s high time that we start looking at our education system and the way we have been evaluating our students. In NEP, a common entrance test is proposed even for university admissions, so I hope it’s implemented,” she said.

Apart from the three 100% cut-offs, LSR College has cut-offs above 99% for ten other programmes, including four BA Programme combinations. It is seeking at least 99.75% for BCom (Honours) and BSc (Honours) Statistics.

After LSR College, Hindu College has the highest number of 99% and above cut-offs with six courses. It has set 99.5% for Political Science and 99.33% for Physics.

Across most sought-after colleges, a 99% and above has become the standard cut-off for admission to the BA (Honours) Political Science programme — 100% in LSR, 99.5% in Hindu College, and 99% in Miranda House, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College and Jesus and Mary College.

Last year, these colleges had to deal with the issue of ‘over-admissions’ — more students clearing the cut-off than the available seats in college — in Political Science, which emerged as the most popular programme in humanities and social sciences.

Several colleges also have a 99% and above cut-off for the BCom (Honours) programme: 99.75% in LSR College, 99.5% in Shri Ram College of Commerce, 99.25% in Hindu College, 99.25% in Hansraj College and 99% in Ramjas College.

Upward movement in cut-off percentages this year was expected, especially because of a sharp increase in the number of students who had scored above 95% in the CBSE Class XII board examinations through the modified assessment scheme used by the board. The modified scheme had been adopted since students had not completed their examinations, interrupted by start of the nationwide lockdown in March.

The last time DU’s cut-off touched the 100 per cent mark was five years ago. In 2015, College of Vocational Studies and Indraprastha College for Women had sought 100% for admission to the Computer Science course. Since then, cut-offs have been high, but no college had declared a 100% cut-off for any subject.

