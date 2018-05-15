DU admissions 2018 begins today, first cut-off on June 19

The form costs Rs 150 for the general category, and Rs 75 for SC/ST students. The fee will have to be paid online. The form costs Rs 150 for the general category, and Rs 75 for SC/ST students. The fee will have to be paid online.

DU admissions 2018: Online registration for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate courses will begin today, on May 15, with the first cut-off list to be announced on June 19.

The last date for submitting the forms is June 7, and candidates can apply for both merit-based and entrance-based courses in the same form. There are over 56,000 seats on offer across 63 colleges. “The forms will be available from 6 pm on Tuesday; the information bulletin will also be available then. Students should read the instructions properly before filling the form… once the form is submitted and fees paid, it cannot be edited or deleted,” said Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, OSD, admission.

READ | DU admissions 2018 LIVE Updates: Online registration to begin today at 6 pm at du.ac.in

The form costs Rs 150 for the general category and Rs 75 for SC/ST students. The fee will have to be paid online. Students under the reserved category have to scan and upload relevant documents while filling the form. Entrance tests will be held for the three management courses; BA (Hons) in Humanities and Social Sciences; B.Tech in Information Technology and Mathematical Innovation; BA Elementary Education; BA in Physical Education; Multimedia and Mass Communication; Music and Fine Arts; and the five-year integrated course in Journalism.

Read | Delhi University begins admission process today; courses offered, fees and expected cut-off

Students can also apply under the sports and extracurricular activities quota in the form but an additional fee has to be paid. The standing committee meeting on Monday approved that students applying under the sports quota will be eligible for trials in all colleges. Till last year, students would have to pick their college. This year, students applying under the quota will have to upload three recent certificates, after which a centralised fitness test and trial will be held.

The schedule for the five cut-off lists has been declared, and further lists will be announced depending on the number of vacant seats. The university will also conduct open days from May 21 to May 29 at North Campus to provide information about the admission process.

Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App