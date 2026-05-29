Delhi University Admission 2026: DU implements CSAS PG for category correction

DU Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has implemented a new one-time correction process for students who are applying for postgraduate admissions via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) 2026 website. During the admission process, this feature will help candidates to update and make corrections.

The facility is available on the admission portal of the Delhi University PG Admission Portal. It will focus on helping candidates change or correct their category-related information, which was previously submitted through the application form of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG), 2026.

The website is automatically integrated using the Application Programming Interface (API), which is provided by the National Testing Agency through API Setu, clarified the university. Though now a provision is also introduced on the portal of CSAS-PG 2026, which will enable candidates to submit the updated category details as necessary.