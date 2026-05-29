Delhi University Admission 2026: DU implements CSAS PG for category correction

DU Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has implemented a new one-time correction process for students who are applying for postgraduate admissions via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) 2026 website. During the admission process, this feature will help candidates to update and make corrections.
The facility is available on the admission portal of the Delhi University PG Admission Portal. It will focus on helping candidates change or correct their category-related information, which was previously submitted through the application form of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG), 2026.
The website is automatically integrated using the Application Programming Interface (API), which is provided by the National Testing Agency through API Setu, clarified the university. Though now a provision is also introduced on the portal of CSAS-PG 2026, which will enable candidates to submit the updated category details as necessary.
A major change is announced by Delhi University in the framework of its postgraduate admission. This is the first time when DU will accept admission for the MTech programme in Microwave and Communication Engineering based on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE).
This new shift in the admission process marked a major change in the university’s postgraduate technical admission process. It is also anticipated that new opportunities will also be expanded for aspirants who are from engineering courses and want to take admission in a specialised programme at the university.
The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is a centralised admission website that is used by the university to accept admission in various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates can complete their registration, preference filling, document submission and complete formalities related to admission through the website.
Those who have applied for the postgraduate admission should carefully review their details mentioned on the CSAS-PG portal and make use of the correction facility within the given deadline to avoid any kind of problem further during the seat allocation and admission process.