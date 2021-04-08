DU invites online applications from foreign students for admissions to new academic session

Those interested in MBA and PhD from the Faculty of Management Studies have until April 30 to submit their forms. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna/File Representational)

Delhi University (DU) Thursday set the ball rolling for admissions for the Academic Session 2021-22, by starting the online application process for foreign students for admission in various programmes of study.

“Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) of University of Delhi is inviting online applications from foreign nationals for its various programmes of study for the Academic Session 2021-22. FSR is the single window for all foreign nationals who wish to take admission in University of Delhi,” Registrar Vikas Gupta said Thursday.

While applications for all courses began Thursday, the last date of submission varies. For undergraduate programmes, the deadline is May 31, whereas for post-graduate programmes it is June 29. Those taking admissions in MPhil and PhD programmes can submit forms till July 30.

Those interested in MBA and PhD from the Faculty of Management Studies have until April 30 to submit their forms. The deadline for submission of forms for Bachelor’s and Master’s courses in the School of Open Learning is on August 29. For those seeking “part-time affiliation” in any course up to two months, the deadline is August 22.

Admission related information, as well as application forms, will be available on https://fsr2021.du.ac.in/