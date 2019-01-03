Delhi University Academic Council meet stalled over autonomy issue

Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) meeting, held on Wednesday — after a gap of 18 months — was adjourned within hours as elected members entered the well of the hall and refused to let the meeting progress till the report of the committee set up by the university to review the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations 2018 was tabled.

The meeting began at 12 pm, and soon 24 elected AC members from all organisations entered the well in protest. The stalemate continued till around 7 pm when the meeting was adjourned.

“The DU V-C’s adamant and continuing refusal to table the Report of the University’s Statutory Regulations Committee is a cowardly surrender of the DU’s autonomy. Elected AC members were protesting against the V-C’s evasion of discussion on the report and draft ordinances (to adopt and incorporate the UGC Regulations 2018), based on the report,” said AC member Saikat Ghosh.