Delhi University Academic Council meet postponed yet again

Delhi University’s Academic Council meeting, which was to be held after 18 months on December 12, has been postponed “ for about one week”, the Registrar said via a notice on Sunday. The move has invited the ire of a section of teachers, as important agenda items were to be discussed in the meeting.

“In continuation to our notice dated November 29, it is to inform you that the meeting of the Academic Council scheduled on December 12 has been postponed for about one week. The revised date and agenda will be circulated soon,” Registrar Tarun Kumar Das said in a notice. He did not respond to queries on the reason for the postponement.

The Academics for Action & Development (AAD) “strongly opposed” the decision, which they said was “at the behest of the MHRD”.“The EC meeting was adjourned in September 2018 and is yet to be convened. We demand that the decision be taken back and that issues of UGC Regulations 2018, pending promotions and absorption be included in the agenda,” said Rajesh Jha from AAD.