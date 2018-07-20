Delhi University: 5 things you must do on the first day of college

Today, July 20, is the first day for students at the Delhi University (DU). Today, July 20, is the first day for students at the Delhi University (DU).

Admission formality is done. Documents submitted. Fees paid and congratulations you have got admission in the Delhi University college where nearly three more aspirants competed for the same seat. Like a warrior, you have won a battle, but hold down, the journey has just started. Today is the first day in your college and you must have heard stories on how life here is different from the school. Before you reach your college, we will decode five things that you should do on Day 1.

Attend Orientation Day

Many students do not attend the Orientation Day as they don’t find it necessary. But students, it is not a school assembly, rather this is the first time you will sit inside the big seminar hall or the college auditorium. You will meet your future friends as well as teachers here.

Ragging is banned but meet seniors

A lot of students miss initial days of college due to fear of ragging. We suggest everyone read the Delhi University guidelines and do not let anyone harass you. But yes, introduce yourself to the seniors as they are the best persons to guide you about the subject and college. Their contacts might help you get a good deal in course books.

Find out the college secrets

Every college has its own set of secrets like the hottest couple, the eternal rival college or some must-visit places like the virgin tree at The Hindu college. Get enough inputs or data back home to boost in front of your siblings.

Visit other college canteens

Before you step inside college cafe, try to find out what other colleges canteens are serving. This can be done if you have a friend enrolled in the same college. If the guards don’t let you in, then figure out the best stalls outside to binge in some street food. Making friends in other colleges will give an easy access to all the gossips of that institute.

Discover places around the college

Orientation over. Now take a rickshaw and find out the best places to hang out. While the north and south campuses are known for amazing eateries in and around, colleges outside the campus are mostly closer to some renowned markets/ hang-out zones. Like Lady Irwin College is located around the Connaught Place, Dyal Singh College is just 5 minutes walk away from The India Habitat Centre and Hansraj College is just next to the famous Kamla Nagar market.

