Delhi University: 3 colleges ‘end services of ad hoc teachers’

At the protest by DU’s ad hoc teachers. (Archive) At the protest by DU’s ad hoc teachers. (Archive)

Claiming lack of directions from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) or the Delhi University administration, three DU colleges Wednesday issued notices, ending or suggesting the ending of services of ad hoc teachers appointed this year.

In a notice, Aryabhatta College stated that services of six ad hoc teachers “will stand terminated w.e.f. 17.12.2019.” Lady Shri Ram College issued a memorandum naming one ad hoc teacher, stating “her services will no longer be required with effect from December 16, 2019,” while Keshav Mahavidyala stated: “..services of all ad hoc faculty members appointed July 21, 2019 onwards and renewed subsequently are subject to approval of competent authority”.

In a letter from DU dated August 28, colleges were advised “fill permanent vacancies at the earliest,” and appoint guest faculty in the interim “against new vacancies arising first time in 2019-20”. This caused confusion over what the ‘new vacancies’ were. As a result, several colleges did not issue appointment letters to ad hoc teachers at the time of renewal of their 120-day contracts, or released their salaries to fill these vacancies with guest teachers.

Following the teachers’ protest on December 4, the letter was amended to include ad hoc teachers, saying they would be appointed to fill vacancies to ensure smooth academic functioning of colleges, and their appointment would continue this year till permanent appointments are made.

However, college principals told The Indian Express no official communication has been made to them in this regard till date. “We have only heard about it via the news and social media. As December 16 was the last day of the semester, we had to tell these teachers their services are no longer required. If the situation is clarified by DU or MHRD in the next few weeks, we shall extend their appointment in the next semester,” said Aryabhatta College principal Manoj Sinha.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App