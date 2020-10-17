Delhi University 2nd cut-off list today: From available seats to admission process, all you need to know

Delhi University admissions 2020: Second cut-off list today (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/ Representational)

Delhi University 2nd cut-off list: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second cut-off list for admission to several colleges and courses today. After the first cut-off list going as high as 100 per cent, experts do not expect a major fall in the second list. Only a small dip is anticipated. As per the data provided by DU officials, about 35000 seats of the total 70,000 have already been filled despite the high cut-offs.

This further narrows the chances of a major decline in the second cut-off list. The cut-offs have gone higher this year because of more students getting 90+ marks in class 12 boards and a higher number of applications for given seats. The number of applicants has increased as the students who wished to go abroad are applying for Indian colleges.

Last year, 2.5 lakh students had applied for DU in total, while this year, as many as 3,20,441 students have completed their registration process so far.

Those who have marks equal to or more than the given cut-off can apply for the course or college. The entire application is held online this year due to the pandemic and students are asked not to queue up at the colleges. To mark their seat in admission, students will have to log in to their dashboards on the UG admission portal to choose the course and college they wish to claim admission in from the list of colleges and courses they are eligible for. The dashboards are available at du.ac.in.

To save a seat, only registration will not be enough; students will also have to pay the fee. Once they submit their preference list as per the eligibility, the principal of the respective college will approve their admission. The applicants will receive a link on their dashboard on the UG Admissions portal through which they must submit the college/course fees due. This fee can only be paid online through the portal. The applicant will have to pay the fee within the deadline and save the acknowledgment slip.

