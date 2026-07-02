Delhi University 2026-27 academic calendar released for UG, PG courses; check schedule

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, outlining the schedule for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The calendar includes important dates for the commencement of classes, mid-semester breaks, practical examinations, theory exams and semester vacations, allowing students and colleges to plan the academic year. The classes for the new semester will begin on July 28.

The autumn break for the odd semesters (1, 3, 5, 7) will be from October 18 to October 25, and the classes will resume on October 26. The end-of-semester theory examinations will be conducted from December 4. The detailed schedule for the exams will be announced later. Preparation leave for the exams and the practical exams will commence from November 20, 2026. After the exams, the Winter break will be observed from December 25 to December 31. The complete schedule for odd semesters is given below: