Delhi University 2026-27 academic calendar released for UG, PG courses; check schedule

The autumn break will be from October 18 to October 25, and the classes will resume on October 26. The end semester theory examinations will be conducted from December 4. The detailed schedule for the exams will be announced later.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 2, 2026 03:58 PM IST
DU academic calendar csas university of delhiCheck detailed schedule for DU academic session 2026 - 27 (Representative Image/AI)
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The University of Delhi (DU) has released the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, outlining the schedule for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The calendar includes important dates for the commencement of classes, mid-semester breaks, practical examinations, theory exams and semester vacations, allowing students and colleges to plan the academic year. The classes for the new semester will begin on July 28.

The autumn break for the odd semesters (1, 3, 5, 7) will be from October 18 to October 25, and the classes will resume on October 26. The end-of-semester theory examinations will be conducted from December 4. The detailed schedule for the exams will be announced later. Preparation leave for the exams and the practical exams will commence from November 20, 2026. After the exams, the Winter break will be observed from December 25 to December 31. The complete schedule for odd semesters is given below:

Classes commence July 28
Autumn Break October 18 – October 25
Classes resume October 26
Dispersal of classes, preparation leave, and
Practical examination begins		 November 20
Theory exams begin December 4
Winter Break December 25 – December 31

The next semesters, that is, semester 2, 4, 6, 8 (even) will then begin from January 1, 2027. The mid-semester vacations will take place from March 21 to March 28, 2027. The theory exams for the even semesters will be conducted from May 13, 2027. The detailed schedule for the same is as follows:

Classes commence January 1, 2027
Mid-semester break March 21 – March 28
Classes resume March 29
Dispersal of classes, preparation leave, and
Practical examination begins		 April 30
Theory exams begin May 13
Summer Break June 3 – July 20
The registrations for CSAS UG are currently underway. The application portal opened on June 26. The PG admission process is also in progress. Those candidates who failed to apply to CSAS PG 2026 can now participate in the counselling through Mid-Entry by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000. The applications for the same will be accepted till Saturday, July 4.

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