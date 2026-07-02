Delhi University 2026-27 academic calendar released for UG, PG courses; check schedule

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the academic calendar for the 2026-27 session, outlining the schedule for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The calendar includes important dates for the commencement of classes, mid-semester breaks, practical examinations, theory exams and semester vacations, allowing students and colleges to plan the academic year. The classes for the new semester will begin on July 28.
The autumn break for the odd semesters (1, 3, 5, 7) will be from October 18 to October 25, and the classes will resume on October 26. The end-of-semester theory examinations will be conducted from December 4. The detailed schedule for the exams will be announced later. Preparation leave for the exams and the practical exams will commence from November 20, 2026. After the exams, the Winter break will be observed from December 25 to December 31. The complete schedule for odd semesters is given below:
|Classes commence
|July 28
|Autumn Break
|October 18 – October 25
|Classes resume
|October 26
|Dispersal of classes, preparation leave, and
Practical examination begins
|November 20
|Theory exams begin
|December 4
|Winter Break
|December 25 – December 31
The next semesters, that is, semester 2, 4, 6, 8 (even) will then begin from January 1, 2027. The mid-semester vacations will take place from March 21 to March 28, 2027. The theory exams for the even semesters will be conducted from May 13, 2027. The detailed schedule for the same is as follows:
|Classes commence
|January 1, 2027
|Mid-semester break
|March 21 – March 28
|Classes resume
|March 29
|Dispersal of classes, preparation leave, and
Practical examination begins
|April 30
|Theory exams begin
|May 13
|Summer Break
|June 3 – July 20