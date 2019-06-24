DU registration ends: 2.58 lakh apply for 62,000 seats, more girls than boys

Delhi University has seen a drop of around 20,000 applications for its UG courses as compared to last year. But unlike previous years, it received more applications from girls than boys.

Explaining the dip in applications, head of the Admission Committee Rajeev Gupta said, “Till last year, there was no option of making corrections in the registration form because of which there were multiple registrations by the same person. We introduced the option this time. Hence the fall in numbers,” he said.

DU closed registration for its UG courses Saturday midnight. As per data on its website, it has received 2.58 lakh applications for 62,000 seats, as compared to 2.78 lakh applications last year for 56,000 seats. Of this, 1.28 lakh applicants are boys while 1.29 lakh applicants are girls.

Last year, 1.44 lakh boys and 1.34 lakh girls had applied for various courses. Similarly, in 2017, around 1.63 lakh applicants were boys whereas only 1.28 lakh applicants were girls.

The university, which has not seen even one transgender student in its regular courses since the third gender category was introduced, has also received a transgender application in the EWS category this year. Professor Rajesh, from DU’s Transgender Resource Centre, said, “Many transgender students prefer to enrol for distance courses because there is no inclusive atmosphere… Sometimes, we have seen that many people of third gender enrol themselves as either male or female, and then later disclose their real identity.” DU is set to release its first cut-off on June 28.