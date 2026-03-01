More than 1.2 lakh students conferred with degrees at DU’s 102 convocation ceremony

The University of Delhi, on February 28, conferred degrees to more than 1.2 lakh students at its 102nd convocation ceremony. The vice president, C P Radhakrishnan, who was also the chief guest of the event, released digital degrees of the students by the click of a button. The ceremony was presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Yogesh Singh.

In the ceremony, Singh shared that 50,780 degrees are being awarded to regular students, with 24,748 to men and 26,032 to women. Including the 5,008 students from the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) and 64,620 from the School of Open Learning (SOL), the total number of degrees being conferred stands at 1,20,408. Of these, 59,435 are male students and 60,973 female students.

The Vice-President of India and Chancellor of the University of Delhi, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, graced the 102nd Convocation of the University today as the Chief Guest and conferred degrees upon over 1.2 lakh graduates. He lauded the University’s remarkable 104-year journey and… pic.twitter.com/J6NKWsSDye — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) February 28, 2026

“The university is also awarding 734 PhD degrees — 385 to women and 349 to men. The highest number of doctorates is from the Faculty of Arts (236), followed by Science (139) and Social Sciences (119),” Singh said.

A total of 132 gold and silver medals and awards were presented at the ceremony. Of these, 112 gold medals and one silver medal were awarded to the undergraduate and post-graduate students. Similarly, a total of 19 prizes (certificates) were presented to these students.

A total of 1,09,003 undergraduate, 11,362 post-graduate, and 43 four-year undergraduate (FYUP) programme students, including regular DU students, NCWEB, and SOL students, were awarded degrees during the ceremony.

The VC informed that the university is also awarding 20 centenary chance degrees — a scheme introduced during the institution’s 100th year to allow former students who could not complete their programmes to finish their degrees.

Describing graduates as architects of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said universities must drive research and innovation that are rooted in Indian realities and yet are globally competitive. The vice president also noted the growing enrolment of women in higher education and said more than 70 per cent of the gold medallists this year were women.

Radhakrishnan said the DU started with three colleges, two faculties, eight departments and 750 students.

“Today, the university has grown to 16 faculties, 86 departments, 90 colleges, 20 halls and hostels, over 30 centres and institutes, 34 libraries and more than 6 lakh students,” he said. On the cut-throat competition for admissions to the university, the vice president said Singh informed him that seats are filled without any delay, and cut-offs touch 98 per cent.

Though DU is already among India’s distinguished institutions, it should aim for higher global rankings, Radhakrishnan said. “In the next two years, we should move into the top 300, then 200, then 100 and ultimately become the number one university in the world,” he said, adding that students worldwide should aspire to come to Delhi.