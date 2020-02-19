Delhi: Two-year wait over, North body schools to get desks, benches

The North body has 765 schools under its jurisdiction, where more than 2 lakh students are enrolled. The North body has 765 schools under its jurisdiction, where more than 2 lakh students are enrolled.

Schools run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation—where students have been forced to sit on floors for over two years due to lack of desks and benches— are set to acquire around 27,000 desks and benches from Tihar Jail, officials said.

North civic body’s education committee chairperson Ritu Goel said, “We have signed a contract with Central Jail, Tihar, to supply around 27,000 desks and benches to our primary schools. Of these, 12,000 desks and benches have already been received.”

In November 2018, The Indian Express reported that more than 38,000 students in over 100 schools under the North civic body were being forced to sit on the floor or on mats, as there were no desks and benches in classrooms.

The issue dates back to 2012-13, but serious efforts to procure these desks and benches began only in 2017. A senior official of the North Corporation had said, “However, it did not materialise because, as per MCD rules, we can buy desks and benches only from the Government e-Marketplace web portal.”

“Earlier, the portal had an option to place the demand as per one’s requirement, but for around a year, it has not had this option. We needed furniture that is double-sheet, made of hard board,” he added.

The North body has 765 schools under its jurisdiction, where more than 2 lakh students are enrolled.

Goel said, “We have installed 24 taps and hand-wash stations in all our schools to motivate children to maintain cleanliness. Besides this, 550 CCTV cameras have been installed in 130 schools and the work of installing them in other schools is in progress.”

