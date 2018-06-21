Delhi: Twins admitted to same DU college and course

Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College has brought Sushumna and Sharanya together. Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College has brought Sushumna and Sharanya together.

Sushumna Satyanarayana (18) and Sharanya Satyanarayana (18) had wanted to study in the same class since they were kids. However, the fraternal (non-identical) twins — born 10 minutes apart — weren’t allowed to be in the same section till Class X. Now, Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College has brought them together, as both of them have secured admission to Biochemistry (Hons) in the college.

“Since childhood, we always wanted to be together but for some reason our school did not allow us. We only got to be in the same class during Class XI and XII. So for our graduation, we had decided we’ll both take admission in the same course and college. Both of us had science in school and we were both interested in Biochemistry,” Sharanya, who hails from Bengaluru, told The Indian Express.

While Sharanya scored 96.33% in Class XII in the Karnataka State Board, her younger twin Sushumna scored 96.66%. They had studied physics, chemistry, biology, mathematics, English and Sanskrit. The twins ideally wanted to do MBBS, but eventually decided against it. They now want to continue with academics.

“The Karnataka state merit list has not yet been released, so waiting for that would have meant losing out on seats. Secondly, the fee for private seats is very high, so we didn’t want to burden our parents. Besides, Biochemistry in Sri Venkateswara College is a good course,” said Sushumna. The twins’ mother is a homemaker while their father is in the IT industry.

The twins have decided to rent a flat in Safdarjung Enclave. “We had applied for college hostel, but then we realised that there is only one seat in Biochemistry (Hons), so only one of us would have got the hostel. We wanted to stay together, so we decided to rent a flat instead,” said Sharanya.

The twins have a different taste in music though. While Sharanya has been learning Carnatic music since the age of nine, Sushumna has been playing the violin from the same age. With admissions secured, the two hope to keep their love for music going.

