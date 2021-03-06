Delhi to get own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal

On Saturday, Kejriwal announced that they would kick off the process of getting the board of the ground in the upcoming academic year. Representational image/ file

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that 20-25 Delhi government schools will be de-affiliated from the CBSE to be affiliated to a new Delhi Board of School Education in the upcoming academic year 2021-2022.

There are over 1000 schools run by the Delhi education, all of which are currently affiliated to the CBSE. While presenting the 2020 annual budget for Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that the government was setting aside Rs. 62 crore to set up a separate state board of education.

On Saturday, Kejriwal announced that they would kick off the process of getting the board of the ground in the upcoming academic year. The CBSE has recommended that schools begin the new academic session in April.

“We will not move all the schools to this board at once. In this first year, 20-25 government schools will be brought under this board. Their affiliation to the CBSE will be removed and they will be affiliated to this board. WE will decide which schools these will be in consultations with their principals, teachers and parents. And we believe that within four or five years, all private and government schools will voluntarily join this board,” he said.

He stated that the three primary goals of the board are to produce “kattar deshbhakt”, produce “good people” and to prepare students to not be reliant of the job market for employment. For the last few years, the Delhi government has been emphasizing on the need for young people to take up entrepreneurship.

He also stated that the Delhi board will have continuous assessment throughout the year, as opposed to a final board exam.