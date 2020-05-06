Delhi Technological University to conduct end-semester examinations online

The exams would be held sometime this month but the schedule is not yet out. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The exams would be held sometime this month but the schedule is not yet out. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Delhi Technological University (DTU) has decided to conduct all its end term examinations (ETE) for theory subjects in the online mode. The exams would be held sometime this month but the schedule is not yet out.

The exams would be conducted through “AI-proctored platform along with Manual Proctoring (Invigilation)”. The exams would be in one of three modes – multiple choice questions, a combination of multiple choice questions and subjective answers, and case study/project based exams.

In a notice dated April 27, Controller of Examinations Kamal Pathak said, “The students who are either not able to appear or not able to perform well in Online ETE may appear for the same in offline examination along with supplementary examination of Even Semester 2020, whenever conducted by the University.”

“Students who are not in position to appear in Online ETE due to unavailability of Internet connectivity should apply to COE via an Online Form (to be provided with datesheet) along with Proper Justification prior to the conduct of Online ETE. For such students, offline End Term Examination will be conducted after opening of lockdown and due approval of the Competent Authority,” he added.

The notice also says that if there was any “Genuine Disconnection from Server due to Power or Internet failure” during the exam, and the student is able to login again within 15 minutes, “the examination shall be Resumed from the Instance of the Time of Disconnection”.

“All his/her previously attempted questions will remain saved and he/she can resume attempting further,” the notice said. If a student is not able to login within 15 minutes, “the examination will be terminated” and “such students will appear in offline ETE along with Supplementary Examination of Even Semester 2020, whenever conducted by the University” the notice said.

It added that ‘trial Run of Online Examination platform will be provided to all students prior to the conduct of End Term Examination”.

Meanwhile, The OP Jindal Global University (JGU) has said admissions to all its degree programmes (UG & PG) starting from May 11 will be conducted online “under the aegis of the Jindal Scholastic Aptitude Test (JSAT) administered by Pearson VUE”, which is a computer-based testing company.

“It is the first time in more than 25 years of existence of Pearson’s Virtual University Enterprises (VUE) that an Artificial Intelligence-enabled, home-proctored online solution has been made available in this format,” the university said in a statement.

“In addition to the AI-assisted, remote proctoring solution, which includes the recording of the candidate’s entire examination for review to ensure that the exam is terminated if misconduct is detected, JGU in collaboration with Pearson VUE has implemented a rigorous data forensics program to identify and act on misconduct and other validity issues,” said founding VC Dr Raj Kumar.

