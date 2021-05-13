Delhi: Students to be assessed over phone

The education department has issued some centralised evaluation directives to be followed in all its schools. (Pixabay/ Representational)

The Delhi government’s education department has instructed schools run by it to conduct “one-to-one assessment” telephonically of Class X students who have not attended one or more of their pre-board examinations, in order to formulate their final results in the absence of board examinations.

The CBSE has asked every school to form their own result committees to decide on the marks allocation formula and rationale for assessments they could not conduct, or tests for which students did not appear, and evaluate them out of 80 marks. The education department has issued some centralised evaluation directives to be followed in all its schools.

The education department had conducted pre-board exams for its class X students, which had to be wound up before the mathematics paper was conducted because of the rise in Covid cases in the city. For mathematics, the department has directed schools to allocate marks to students on the based on the average of the papers in which they have performed best.