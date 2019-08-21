Delhi: Students join protest against semester system at SOL

Students of the School of Open Learning (SOL) started an indefinite hunger strike against Delhi University Tuesday to protest its decision to introduce the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) for them this year.

According to students, the move has been introduced without any preparations and they were not kept in the loop regarding the process.

“Till now, more than 1.5 lakh students have already been admitted in Annual Mode but DU’s Vice-Chancellor is insisting on bulldozing CBCS (Semester System) without any deliberation with students. Moreover, no new study material has been prepared based on CBCS format yet, and SOL is distributing the old study material,” said a statement issued by the protesting students.

Ramesh Bhardwaj, Officer on Special Duty, SOL, however, said that the move was necessary to make sure that the degree issued by SOL does not lose its validity.

“According to the Centre, a university cannot be running in two separate modes. If we did not switch over this year, our degree would have been derecognised. We are working with students to ensure they get the PDFs of all study material,” Bhardwaj said.