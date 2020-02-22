Students call off IIMC fee protest

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) students Friday called off their four-day-long hunger strike after the administration accepted their demands. (File Photo) The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) students Friday called off their four-day-long hunger strike after the administration accepted their demands. (File Photo)

Students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Friday called off their four-day-long hunger strike after the administration accepted their demands.

“The last date for submission of second-semester fees has been extended up to March 31, 2020, or till the finalisation/notification of the new fee structure, whichever is later. It means the new deadline for submission of second-semester fees is the arrival/notification of new fee structure in IIMC. We hereby request all students not to pay fees till the new fee structure is notified/finalised,” they said.

“Regarding the committee which will decide our new fee structure, the administration agreed to share details of that committee with students and it also ensured students’ participation in that committee. Suspension of all the nine remaining students is revoked,” they added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.